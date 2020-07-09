The West Virginia football team now has a hole in its 2020 schedule — and may soon have more.
The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that its member schools would move to a conference-only schedule for the upcoming season. Maryland, which joined the Big Ten in 2014, was slated to take on WVU in Morgantown on Sept. 19.
Scheduled for Week 3, the matchup would have been the first between the Mountaineers and the Terrapins since 2015.
"By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic," the Big Ten said in a statement.
The Mountaineers are currently slated to begin their season on Sept. 5 against Florida State from the ACC, yet that game is also in question.
Brett McMurphy of Stadium tweeted Thursday that the conference was also considering a conference-only schedule.
ACC football also expected to play conference-only games, sources told @Stadium. Last month, ACC commish John Swofford told @Stadium if Power 5 schools played conference-only schedules that ACC would assist Notre Dame with as many games as it needed— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 9, 2020
If the matchup between WVU and Florida State were to be canceled, the Mountaineers' lone non-conference game remaining on the schedule would be Sept. 12 against Eastern Kentucky.