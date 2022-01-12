Since the Mountaineers lost the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota, WVU's roster has seen significant shakeup as many key players have entered the transfer portal or declared for the NFL draft.
Perhaps the most consequential of these changes was the loss of quarterback Jarret Doege, who decided to enter the transfer portal in December.
No player has taken more snaps under center during the Neal Brown era than Doege.
In his three seasons with WVU, Doege had a record of 14-13, including 1-1 in bowl games. He threw 40 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, with 6,453 passing yards in that span.
With Doege out the door, WVU has several options, both in-house and elsewhere, for who will be the starting quarterback when the Mountaineers take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field in September.
Garrett Greene
Of the in-house candidates, the player who saw the most action this past season after Doege was freshman Garret Greene. Greene posted a 109.0 passer rating while completing 61.5% of his 26 pass attempts in 2021.
However Greene’s true impact in the Mountaineer offense has been on the ground. In his now two-year collegiate career Greene has rushed for 6.2 yards per carry on 54 attempts, including four touchdowns rushing, all of which came in 2021.
Nicco Marchiol
One name that has been stirring excitement in WVU circles has been four-star high school commit Nicco Marchiol. A native of Arizona, Marchiol committed to WVU football in mid-December.
“They say don’t commit to coaches, commit to schools,” Marchiol said during his announcement at the Takis National Signing Day event. “I think I’ve done a really good job of finding a place that has a need for me and a place that I can really start a culture.”
In his high school career Marchiol was highly productive, with 91 touchdowns to 24 interceptions and 8,310 yards through the air. However it was during his senior year that Marchiol truly began to separate from the pack, going off for 37 touchdowns against just two interceptions and a 141.6 passer rating on the year.
Following the high school recruit’s decision to don the Mountaineer blue and gold, Neal Brown had high praise for the young prospect in a Twitter post from his account.
With Brown's public endorsement, Marchiol's presence should serve as a welcomed source of excitement for the Mountaineer faithful.
Transfer possibilities
As far as possible external candidates, there are many quarterbacks that still await destinations in the transfer portal. However with so much talent already out the door this offseason, WVU might face adversity luring in potential transfers.
Though with the addition of offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Graham Harrell, the Mountaineers may have re-established themselves as a suitable destination for some players.
While the more popular and desirable candidates like new USC quarterback Caleb Williams have already re-committed, WVU still has options in the transfer portal.
Jaxson Dart, the former USC quarterback, still awaits a home in the transfer portal. Dart played under new Mountaineer coordinator Harrell during his time with the Trojans. Braxton Burmeister, formerly of Virginia Tech, is another name atop the list of unclaimed quarterbacks that the WVU may consider.
With the offseason still young, Brown and the revamped WVU coaching staff will have ample time to evaluate all potential options.