For the 2020 college football season, the identity of the West Virginia offense has been the rushing attack.
In recent games, quarterback Jarret Doege and the Mountaineer passing offense has developed into a consistent force. However, in three losses, the WVU run game has been well short of its dominance that has defined the Mountaineers.
Through seven games, West Virginia averages 154 yards per game as a team on the ground. That sits WVU in sixth place for rushing offense in the Big 12 conference. That season average has been affected by highs and lows for the Mountaineers.
In three losses against Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and most recently Texas, West Virginia has averaged 67 rushing yards per game. Against the Longhorns, the Mountaineers had their worst outing of the year with only 43 yards.
That total against Texas was mainly due to the hamstring injury that junior running back Leddie Brown suffered early in the game. Leddie Brown was limited to only 15 carries with 47 rushing yards. Leddie Brown’s rushing total on Saturday was the lowest of his season.
When WVU is collecting victories, there is a very significant difference in the run game's effectiveness. In four wins, the Mountaineers have averaged 218 yards per game on the ground. Against Eastern Kentucky in the season-opener, WVU racked up a season-high 329 rushing yards.
The difference between rushing yards in wins versus losses is 154 yards per game. Of course, it does help to have one of the top running backs in the Big 12 with Leddie Brown.
Leddie Brown is one of only two running backs in the conference that averages over 100 yards per game with 106 rushing yards per game in seven starts. He has added nine rushing touchdowns to that total, which is also second in the Big 12.
Following the 17-13 loss to the Longhorns, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown acknowledged the Texas defense that limited the WVU offense like no defense had done in 2020 so far.
"I thought we moved the ball well offensively but struggled in the run game," Neal Brown said. “I wasn’t totally surprised, I didn’t think we’d struggle to this point, but we did. I think some of that was due to their size and ability, but we also weren’t 100 percent.”
A rushing offense that has stalled in two of the past three games for WVU will not be given a respite in the final month of the 2020 season. In the final three games against TCU, Oklahoma, and Iowa State, the Mountaineers will be facing three of the top-5 rush defenses in the Big 12.
Oklahoma leads the conference while only allowing 99 yards per game on the ground to opponents. Iowa State is third in the Big 12, giving up 115 yards, and TCU is fifth with an average of 133 rushing yards allowed per game.
These opponents could put more of a burden on Doege and the West Virginia passing offense that is just beginning to catch its stride midway through the season. West Virginia hosts TCU in Morgantown on Nov. 14.