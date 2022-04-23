West Virginia football completed its five-week spring schedule on Saturday, hosting the annual Gold-Blue spring game inside of Milan Puskar Stadium, ending in a slim 22-21 victory for the Gold squad.
The Gold team in its opening drive led by quarterback Will Crowder, drove the ball down the field convincingly in only four plays. A 50-yard pass down the left sideline to Preston Fox led to the Lyn-J Dixon rushing score from seven yards out.
Garrett Greene took the reins of the Blue team to open the day, slicing a deep pass down the right sideline to Kaden Prather for 34 yards before an interception cut the drive short and granting the Gold squad five points.
After a short drive by the Gold team leading to a punt, Crowder and the Blue squad took over on a long 10-play drive, exclusively through the air, capped off by a 31-yard passing score to Sam James.
Greene and the Gold team took an opposite approach, pounding the ball on the ground with freshman tailback Jaylen Anderson. The series ended on a wide right Kolton McGhee field goal, giving the Blue team the ball with a 12-7 deficit.
Freshman Nicco Marchiol put together his first strong drive before halftime, leading the Blue team through the air before taking off up the middle for a seven-yard rushing touchdown, securing the slim 14-12 lead.
After an amazing one-handed diving grab by Fox on the left sideline took him over 100 yards on the day, the Gold team chipped in a 19-yard field goal from Danny King to take the 15-14 advantage at halftime.
It only took two plays in the second half for the Blue team to score, with wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton catching two passes including the 31-yard touchdown toss from Greene.
Falling behind 21-15, the Gold team led by Marchiol ran a methodical drive to end the third quarter and lead into the fourth, before freshman quarterback Jake Robbins took over.
The Gold team took the lead with four minutes left in the fourth quarter and never relinquished it, with walk-on running back Markquan Rucker scoring from 11 yards out to take the 22-21 victory.
Crowder was the leading passer among six quarterbacks, throwing for a combined 199 yards and one score for both teams.
Fox also finished with five catches for 117 yards to lead all receivers while Ford-Wheaton amassed six catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
This scrimmage concludes spring practice for WVU football, setting fall camp as the next time the Mountaineers will be in action before the Sept. 1 matchup against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field.