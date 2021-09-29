Only three numbers have been retired in the history of West Virginia football.
On Saturday, Darryl Talley’s No. 90 will make it four. The former consensus first team All-American linebacker’s number will join Sam Huff (75), Ira Errett Rodgers (21) and Bruce Bosley (77) to be the only players with their numbers retired at West Virginia.
Talley played for the Mountaineers from 1978-1982 where he totaled 282 unassisted tackles, 202 assisted tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. Following an exceptional collegiate career, Talley was drafted in the second round at No. 39 overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 1983 NFL Draft.
Talley was surprised when he received the call especially with the honor of being just the fourth Mountaineer to have their number retired.
“It knocks your socks off when you think about it,” Talley said to WVNews. “You think about all the guys that have played there, and there are only three guys whose names are up there. I’ll be the fourth. That’s a huge, huge honor.”
In the NFL, Talley became a staple of the Buffalo defense for 12 years. During that span, Talley earned All-Pro honors twice and was named to two Pro Bowls while being a part of four Super Bowl teams.
In those 12 years with the Bills, Talley never missed a game while becoming the all-time leading tackler for Buffalo with 1,137. Talley amassed 38.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries and three touchdowns in his time with the Bills.
Talley also played one year with the Atlanta Falcons (1995) and the Minnesota Vikings (1996).
During his career, Talley focused on leaving everything on the field and building his legacy.
“I just figured I was going to play as hard as I could play for as long as I could play,” Talley said to WVNews. “I was going to leave my legacy on the field. I wasn’t going to talk a whole lot; I was just going to do a lot.”
“You take your hard hat and your lunch bucket, and you go to work,” Talley added. “You try to outwork everybody on the field, and you hold everybody on your team to that same standard. That’s the way I played.”
Talley was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and he is a part of the Buffalo Bills’ Wall of Fame.
Right now, sophomore defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor wears No. 90. Mesidor will wear the number until his career concludes at WVU.
“I think it’s important to note that Darryl Talley is getting his number retired,” head coach Neal Brown said on Tuesday. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know him over the last two years. As good of a defensive player that’s ever played here.”
“I think its fitting too that a guy that’s playing at an extremely high level will be the last one to wear 90 here,” Brown added. “Akheem is wearing it now and he’ll continue to wear it as he finishes up his career. I think Darryl would be pretty proud of how Akheem has played in that number so far this year.”
Former West Virginia quarterback Major Harris will have his number (No. 9) retired on Nov. 6 when the Mountaineers host Oklahoma State.