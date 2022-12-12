West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather announced he is leaving the Mountaineers on Monday.
In a social media post, the sophomore wide receiver said he will be entering the transfer portal before the start of the 2023 season.
“I would like to thank the great state of West Virginia and all Mountaineer fans over the years. You are the most loyal fans a player could ever hope for and I have enjoyed playing for you. I would like to thank coach Brown and the other coaches and strength staff for the great opportunity presented to me. I will remember all the friendships made. With that being said, I will be doing what’s best for me and entering the transfer portal. Please respect my decision,” Prather said in a social media post.
Thank you West Virginia pic.twitter.com/0As8WWAX15— KADEN PRATHER (@KADEN3TIMESSS) December 12, 2022
Prather is now the second wide receiver to leave the Mountaineers this year, in addition to Reese Smith, who announced his leave last week.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver had a total of 501 receiving yards this season, as well as three touchdowns since he started at WVU. He came to the University as a four-star receiver from high school.
Prather will have two more years of eligibility.