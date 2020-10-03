West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown adjusts his mask on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 12, 2020, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV.

 Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be without one of their starting offensive linemen on Saturday when they face the Baylor Bears.

Redshirt sophomore James Gmiter took to Twitter on Saturday morning to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Gmiter is the first starting player on the WVU football team to test positive for the virus since the season began on Sep. 12. West Virginia’s testing protocol has all players and staff members get tested each Friday before games. There is no gameday testing.

With Gmiter out, head coach Neal Brown will be looking for a new starting left guard on the offensive line against Baylor. According to the depth chart released earlier this week, Gmiter’s expected replacement is Blaine Scott. Scott is a redshirt sophomore who saw some playing time in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Kickoff against Baylor is set for noon on ABC.

Asst Sports Editor

I am a junior journalism student from Grant, Alabama. I have been with the DA since January 2019 and I have covered multiple sports including, women's basketball, tennis, women's soccer, men's soccer, golf, swimming and diving, and football.