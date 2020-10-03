The West Virginia Mountaineers will be without one of their starting offensive linemen on Saturday when they face the Baylor Bears.
Redshirt sophomore James Gmiter took to Twitter on Saturday morning to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Man I wish more than anything to be out there with my brothers today on that field but I have to get better and recover from my positive COVID test... Ball out boys I’ll be cheering you guys on LETSSS GOOOO MOUNTAINEERS 🏔💙💛— 74✌🏼 (@Gmiter74) October 3, 2020
Gmiter is the first starting player on the WVU football team to test positive for the virus since the season began on Sep. 12. West Virginia’s testing protocol has all players and staff members get tested each Friday before games. There is no gameday testing.
With Gmiter out, head coach Neal Brown will be looking for a new starting left guard on the offensive line against Baylor. According to the depth chart released earlier this week, Gmiter’s expected replacement is Blaine Scott. Scott is a redshirt sophomore who saw some playing time in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.
Kickoff against Baylor is set for noon on ABC.