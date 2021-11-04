West Virginia kicker Casey Legg has been named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award as announced by The Palm Beach County Sports Commission on Thursday.
The Lou Groza Award is given out to the top kicker in college football each year.
This season, Legg is 14-of-15 (93%) on field goal attempts which ranks him No. 9 in NCAA Division I football for field goal percentage. Legg is also ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 for field goal percentage, No. 2 for field goals made and No. 2 for field goals made per game at 1.75. Legg ranks No. 8 in the country in field goals made as well.
There are 20 kickers in college football that have been named semifinalists. Along with Legg, three other kickers have been named to the list from the Big 12: Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic — third-straight year as a semifinalist — , Texas Tech's Jonathan Garibay and Iowa State's Andrew Mevis.
The Big 12 and the Mountain West Conference are tied for the most kickers with four each.