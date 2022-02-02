A former starter in a deadly WVU offense will play in his first ever Super Bowl as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13 in Super Bowl LVI.
The West Virginia alumnus is offensive lineman Quinton Spain, who has been playing for the Bengals since 2020 and will be starting on the offensive line for Cincinnati's first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.
Spain played offensive line for West Virginia from 2010 to 2013, providing protection for one of the most prolific offenses in that time span. Spain contributed to the offensive success in 2011 specifically, led by quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey.
The 2011 season saw Spain play as a rotational lineman for the Mountaineers, blocking for an offense that averaged 346.8 passing yards per game and 122.7 yards on the ground per game. The Mountaineers also went 10-3 that season, defeating the Clemson Tigers in dominant fashion in the Orange Bowl.
2012 was Spain's most successful season as a player, where he started all 13 games and chipped in 57.5 knockdowns. Spain also started for an offense that averaged 330.2 yards per game through the air and 171.8 yards rushing.
Across his career, Spain contributed 72.5 knockdowns, with most of his production coming in 2012 and 2013.
Spain's pro career on the other hand, hasn't been too eventful up until now. Spain entered his name into the 2015 NFL Draft, but wasn't selected, sementing his self-proclaimed nickname "Mr. Undrafted."
Spain following the draft, did however sign an undrafted free agent deal with Tennessee Titans, where he played from 2015-2018 appearing in 50 games, and starting 48 games for the Titans.
In 2019, Spain moved on to the Buffalo Bills, where he played one full season before being traded to Cincinnati in 2020. Since this move, Spain has started all 25 games that he's played with the Bengals, and has become an anchor of their offensive line in this Super Bowl run.
Look for Spain on Super Bowl Sunday to be making a big impact in the trenches for Cincinnati. The game against the Los Angeles Rams will be on Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m., being televised on NBC.