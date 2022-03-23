For the first time in head coach Neal Brown's tenure and in the last four seasons, the West Virginia football team will have a true quarterback battle this spring and into the 2022 campaign.
The three options for Brown are sophomore Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Will Crowder and true freshman phenom Nicco Marchiol.
Each signal caller provides a different skill set, whether it's arm talent or running ability for the offense. According to the coaching staff and Brown, they expect each athlete to receive a chance at repetitions and time during this season's five week long spring practice.
"We have three [quarterbacks] and we're going to go through the spring and rotate them, doing it by age initially," Brown said in a press conference on Tuesday. "They're all going to have equal reps and equal opportunities as we move through."
Each athlete has an equal chance in Brown's eyes to prove themself before the team's opening matchup against Pittsburgh on Sept. 1. With such a tight race, each athlete will need to make significant impact with their unique skills to win the battle. Here's what each quarterback brings to the table.
Garrett Greene - Sophomore
Coming in with the most experience in the quarterback room is sophomore Garrett Greene. Entering the game primarily as a rushing threat, Greene has played in 13 games across his career amassing 346 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, with only 171 yards through the air.
Greene showcases incredible dual threat and running ability, usually entering the offense for Brown as an option threat with the ability to scramble out of the pocket from pressure.
Greene however has struggled throwing vertically, with his routes usually being limited to short crossing patterns or screens. It will be imperative for Greene to make strides in the passing game to make a splash in the spring.
Will Crowder - Redshirt Freshman
Following a redshirt year with lots of practice under his belt, Will Crowder will have a chance to compete for the starting position in Graham Harrell's offense.
Coming in with minimal experience, Crowder saw all of his action in the 2021 spring game as well as the matchup against Long Island on Sept. 11. Against LIU, Crowder completed two passes for 28 yards, showing great poise in the pocket.
Crowder acts as more of a pocket passing threat, with some ability to run out of the pocket if needed. He has one of the most talented arms on the team but with very minimal experience.
Depending on what direction Harrell takes his air raid system, Crowder could be a good fit with his arm talent.
Nicco Marchiol - Freshman
Entering the program as one the most popular prospects in recent memory for West Virginia, true freshman Nicco Marchiol received a four star rating in high school according to 247Sports.
His high school stats and accolades also back him up, with 2021 Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year honors as well as 2,690 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, 369 rushing yards and six more scores.
Marchiol offers the best dual threat ability on the team, and has great poise in the pocket as a left handed thrower. If Marchiol can get over the experience gap and tame the speed of the college game, he could be the candidate for the starting job.