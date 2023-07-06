The San Antonio Spurs kicked off their NBA Summer League play against the Charlotte Hornets Monday, July 3. All eyes were on the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Brandon Miller.
However, West Virginia University Basketball fans were able to see a familiar face off the bench for the Spurs.
Erik Stevenson, the 6’ 4” guard who led the Mountaineers in points per game and three-pointers last season, got to work quickly.
Stevenson scored 13 points in just 17 minutes, which made him the third-highest scorer for San Antonio and the leading scorer off the bench. Stevenson shot 3 of 4 from behind the arc and 5 of 9 from the field.
Twitter user Aram Cannuscio posted a video from the third quarter.
Erik Stevenson deep 3 before the shot clock buzzer pic.twitter.com/j9MrsDPoYN— Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 4, 2023
In addition to scoring, Stevenson tallied two rebounds and two assists.
Stevenson is an undrafted free agent working to earn a contract with an NBA team for the 2023-2024 season and beyond.
Former WVU guard, Taz Sherman, is also playing this summer for the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.