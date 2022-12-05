WVU President E. Gordon Gee reaffirmed the decision to keep Neal Brown as the school’s head football coach on Monday, during a press conference welcoming the new athletic director, Wren Baker.
“As we all know, one of the things that I started realizing really did put our football coach in a very challenging position because we played Power 5 teams, right off the bat,” Gee said.
Gee added that the football team had a difficult season this past year but performed well, given the circumstances.
“The fact that we've gone five to seven in a very competitive environment, something that I take a lot of pride in,” he said.
In the conference, Baker said he looks forward to working with Brown and the football program.
“I look forward to getting in and really working with [Brown] and learn everything I can about the football program, and I'm confident we'll together figure out where we need to go when being a coach he doesn't want a lot of stuff,” Baker said.
According to Gee, every candidate for the athletic director position said they would work with Brown.
“Few people have connected more clearly with West Virginia, and West Virginia and Ben has Neal Brown,” Gee said. “And he came in and embraced us and this is a moment of grace for each other.”
Brown’s return for a fifth season was announced on Nov. 30, just hours after Baker was named the University’s new athletic director.
Baker served as the former vice president and director of Athletics at North Texas.
According to former interim athletics director Rob Alsop, Gee and Baker reached a decision after discussing the future of the school’s football program.
Alsop said “it’s clear [Brown] should continue to lead” the program.
“Over the past several weeks, [Gee] and I have discussed the future of WVU Athletics and our football program with a number of individuals and talented athletic administrators from across the country. We were also impressed with the effort of our team the last few weeks,” Alsop said in a statement Wednesday.
“Additionally, we have also had discussions with [Brown] and [Baker] about our next steps as a department. In fact, Wren and Coach Brown have already connected relating to the future of the program. As a result of all of these efforts and discussions, it is clear that Coach Brown should continue to lead our football program.”
Earlier this month, Gee said the new athletic director would decide on the future of Brown's coaching career at the University following the departure of former AD Shane Lyons.
Lyons — who recently accepted a position as the deputy athletic director at Alabama — said Gee and other school administrators fired him, citing the football program’s crumbling performance and Brown’s contract extension, among other things.
Lyons discussed his leave from WVU on Monday in an interview with Talkline’s Hoppy Kercheval.
Now, West Virginia will pay out $6.6 million dollars for Baker’s position throughout the next six years, according to the new director’s contract.
Baker will take over the position beginning Dec. 19.
Alsop said Gee and Baker will continue working to “ensure a smooth transition” to the “next era” of the school’s athletics program.
“With new energy that comes with new leadership, it is time to rally around Wren’s leadership as we move forward quickly to recruit more top student-athletes to our program and continue to develop the incredibly talented group of returning players who are an integral part of our Mountaineer family,” Alsop said.