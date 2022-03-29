West Virginia Mountaineers golfer, Jackson Davenport, lead the way for the Mountaineers at The Hootie and the Bull Intercollegiate tying for 16th place on Tuesday.
Davenport, a fifth-year senior, finished 4-under-par to finish the tournament tying in 16th place. Davenport shot 72 in the first round, then followed up the second round with 67. Davenport finished the last round with 73 to achieve a 16th place finish.
Mark Goetz finished tied for 46th place shooting rounds of 72, 67, and 78 to finish with 1-over-par. Trent Tipton shot rounds of 72, 73, 75 to finish with 4-over-par and teing for 58th place.
Logan Perkins finished 5-over-par with rounds of 76, 73, and 72. Kurtis Grant finished 7-over-par and rounds of 71,71, and 81 in the final round. Individual, Max Greene and had rounds of 76, 74, and 78 to finish 12-over par.
The field consisted of 16 teams including ETSU, NC State, Missouri, South Carolina, Mississippi, Auburn, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Big 12 rival Iowa State.The Mountaineers capped off the Tournament in 13th place finishing with 1-under-par with rounds of 287, 278, and 298.
"We got off to a horrible start today, that's what did us in," coach Sean Covich said. "This week we had to count too many big numbers, several doubles and triples, and you simply can't make up for those.”
"We did have some bright spots. Jackson Davenport had a great week. Logan battled today for Even par on the hardest day. But the situation now is that if we want to play in postseason, we must play our way in at Vanderbilt and at the Big 12 Championship. It's time to step up and play to our potential," Covich said.
The Mountaineers for their next contest will be on the road to compete at the Mason Rudolph Championship at the Vanderbilt Legends Club from Friday to Sunday.