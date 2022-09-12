The West Virginia golf team opened up its new season on Sunday and Monday, competing in the Gopher Invitational at the Windsong Golf Club. Sophomore Todd Duncan led the way for WVU with a two-under-par performance.
The field consisted of 15 teams including Georgia Southern, Kent State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Rutgers, Notre Dame, as well as Big 12 conference rivals Kansas and Baylor
Sophomore Todd Duncan was the best on the course for the Mountaineers this weekend, finishing tied for 25th place.
Duncan shot extremely well with a final score of 69. He then followed up the next two rounds shooting 71 twice, turning in two-under-par.
"I'm really proud of Todd Duncan and how much his game has developed since his freshman season," head coach Sean Covich said. "Last year, he wasn't quite ready to compete in our lineup and this week, he finished under par, registered a top 25 finish and was our lowest score."
Senior Trent Tipton capped his performance off tied for 29th.
Tipton had an outstanding second round shooting 67. He also shot 73, 67 and 72 finishing one-under-par for the tournament.
Also competing for the Mountaineers were junior Jackson Davenport, sophomore Max Green and — making his college debut — freshman Kaleb Wilson.
Davenport shot 72, 74 and 73 finishing six-over-par in a tie for 63rd place. Green and Wilson both finished with 9-over-par to tie for 72nd place.
“As a team, we counted a few too many double bogeys yesterday, and then today, we couldn’t maintain the momentum from a really good start,” Covich said. “But nothing changes for us, we will continue to practice, prepare and stick to our routine. It wasn’t our best week but we will keep working.”
The Mountaineers finished the tournament in 14th place to start the new year, with rounds of 287, 284 and 289.
The Mountaineers' next tournament will be at the Big 12 Match Play Championship located in Hockley, Texas, from Oct. 17 to 19.