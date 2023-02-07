The WVU Mountaineer golf team finished a two-day event on Monday at Georgia Southern University’s golf course in Statesboro, Georgia.
Four Mountaineers played on Sunday, With freshman Kaleb Wilson leading the way for WVU.
Wilson shot a 74 in his first round, and a 71 in his second — good for +1 on the first day since the course is a par 72. He finished 16th overall in the entire pool by the end of day one.
Sophomore Todd Duncan shot a 73 and 75, good for +4 and good for 23rd.
Oli Ménard struggled a little bit in his two rounds, posting a 76 and 78 and finishing +10. Fifth-year senior Kurtis Grant had a rough first round (79) but had a stronger second round with a 74.
On day two of competition, Wilson struggled compared to his first two rounds with a 78 but still had the lowest score for the four West Virginia golfers. He finished with a 223, or +7 and a 29th place finish.
Ménard finished with a 75 in his third round, his best, and rounded out his three rounds with a 229 (+13).
Grant finished at (+15), shooting a 78 on Monday with a total of 231.
Duncan rounded out the group with a (+20), shooting an 88.
West Virginia’s next event will be the Gator Invitational, hosted by the University of Florida.
The event will begin Saturday, Feb. 11, and end on Sunday, Feb. 12. The golfers will play on the Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida, starting at 8 a.m. on both days.