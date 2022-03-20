The West Virginia golf team traveled to Statesboro, Ga. to compete in the Schenkel Invitational this past weekend where senior golfer, Mark Goetz, finished within the top ten at ninth out of 87 participants.
Goetz shot 70 in the first round, 70 in the second round, and finished off the last round with 72 to shoot 4-under-par.
Logan Perkins, another fifth year senior for the Mountaineers, finished the day tied for 18th. Perkins shot rounds of 72, 68, and 76 in the last round to finish even par.
Senior Kurtis Grant tied for 42nd overall shooting 5-over-par with rounds of 70, 75, and 76. Junior Trent Tipton and Jackson Davenport tied for 49th finishing with 6-over-par. Tipton shot rounds of 71, 78 and 73 and Davenport shot rounds of 73, 76, and 73.
“I know the scorecard didn’t show it, but I thought the guys played really solid today,” coach Sean Covich said. “Ultimately, we couldn’t post the number we wanted, be it bad breaks or not executing the shots like we wanted, but that’s golf a lot of days. We need to learn from what happened, get back to work and be ready to bounce back next weekend at Bulls Bay.”
Overall the Mountaineers finished in eighth place out of 15 teams that included teams such as Georgia Southern, Notre Dame, College of Charleston, Kentucky, UAB, Iowa and Cincinnati.
Next, the Mountaineers will travel to Charleston, S.C. to compete in The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate from March 27 to 29.