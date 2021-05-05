For the first time in school history, the West Virginia golf team is sending an individual competitor to the NCAA Golf Regional, as senior Mark Goetz earned a bid as announced on Wednesday.
“We are very happy for Mark to have been selected to participate in the NCAA Regional,” WVU golf head coach Sean Covich said in a statement. “He has worked hard on his game ever since his freshman season and improved each year.”
The West Virginia golf team last qualified for the NCAA Regional in 2019 as it was the first time the team had qualified since the program was reinstated for the 2015-16 season. That year was also the first time the team had qualified since 1947.
“Mark being selected as one of the best individuals in the country is a big honor for him and our program,” Covich said. “What makes Mark a great leader and teammate is that while he is excited about this opportunity to compete in postseason play, he would give anything for the team to be playing as well.”
At the Mountaineer Invitational in April, Goetz won the individual title as he shot a 12-under-par for the tournament.
Goetz will play 54 holes in the NCAA Regional at The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Indiana, on May 15-19.