In the final round of the NCAA Golf Regional, West Virginia senior Mark Goetz finished in second place at The Sagamore Golf Club in Noblesville, Indiana, on Wednesday afternoon.
Despite finishing second, Goetz will not advance to the NCAA Golf Championship as the regional champion is the only solo golfer that advances per NCAA rules.
“It’s funny that a kid from Western Pennsylvania, who only had one scholarship offer and that was from a restarted golf program at WVU, just nearly won an NCAA Regional against some of the best amateurs in the world,” WVU golf head coach Sean Covich said. “I think that speaks to Mark’s talent, work ethic and matured mindset.”
In the second round on Tuesday, Goetz shot a 66 as he moved up 29 spots to sit in fourth-place heading into the final round. His 6-under-par score was the lowest round ever by a West Virginia golfer in an NCAA Tournament.
On Wednesday, Goetz was tied with Purdue’s Cole Bradley on the 17th hole, but Goetz was unable to overtake him with Bradley birdying the hole. Bradley won the tournament by a two-stroke lead over Goetz. In the final round, Goetz shot a 68 to finish 4-under-par for the day and 8-under-par for the tournament.
“I’m so proud of Mark,” Covich said. “He played great this week. He’s always been talented, but he has matured these past two seasons and has developed into one of the best players in the country. The reason he has success is because of his preparation and his process.”
Goetz was the only Mountaineer golfer participating in the regional and will return next season for a fifth year with West Virginia.
“I’m so excited about next year’s team with Mark coming back for a fifth season,” Covich said. “I know we didn’t have the team here this week, but Mark felt like he was playing for us all, sending a message of what to expect out of the Mountaineers next season.”