West Virginia University golf senior Etienne Papineau will miss the entire golf season due to knee surgery, head coach Sean Covich announced Thursday.
Papineau holds the school record for lowest tournament total at 203. He achieved this after three rounds of shooting 70, 68, and 65 in the 2019 Old Town Collegiate in North Carolina.
Covich said that Papineau has been an integral piece to helping the WVU program be where it is today.
“Pap has meant everything to our program,” Covich said. “He helped build WVU from the ground up.”
Papineau is second in school history in tournaments played with 42, rounds played with 123.0, shooting 46 rounds of even par or lower and is fourth best in school history with a career scoring average of 73.41.
“I am extremely grateful to be a Mountaineer, and I will forever be,” Papineau said. “It is unfortunate to be in the situation that I am in right now, but there are worse things happening in the world.
"I am ready to face it, and I will be back stronger than ever in no time. I know that all of my teammates and coaches will be with me and that gives me even more motivation to give my best. I am thankful to be part of the Mountaineer family!”