The West Virginia University golf team competed for the first time this season at the Red Bandanna Invitational at Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York. The Mountaineers came away with a team victory while junior Max Green won individually.
Over the three rounds, Green went 68-75-70 to win by one stroke at -3 over Boston College’s Jack Pogerelc. It was Green’s second win as a Mountaineer, joining former Mountaineers Mark Goetz and Max Sear as the only three to win multiple individual titles in program history.
The win marks the first victory at an invitational for the Mountaineers since the 2022 Las Vegas Intercollegiate. Heading into the final round, the Mountaineers were behind Boston College by two strokes but came back to win by two strokes.
"They fought hard today. We didn't have our best early but they closed really strong to get the victory,” Head Coach Sean Covich said in a press release. “Max (Green) played outstanding on a very difficult golf course. It was a great way for us to start the season. I'm super happy for our guys.”
Individually for the Mountaineers, senior Jackson Davenport finished tied at ninth at +4, 74-72-74. Freshman Harrison Thompson finished 11th overall at +5, 73-71-77, senior Oli Ménard finished tied for 15th at +8, 74-76-74 and sophomore Carson Kammann tied for 18th at +9, 75-79-71.
WVU had three individuals playing outside of the team play. Sophomore Kaleb Wilson tied for 21st at +10, 68-76-82, senior Will Stakel finished tied for 31st at +14, 78-75-77 and sophomore Westy McCabe finished tied for 39th at +18, 78-77-79.
The team takes on its next invitational in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Gopher Invitational. It will be played at Windsong Farm Golf Club, a 7,586 yard Championship Course played at Par 71.