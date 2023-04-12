The Mountaineer Invitational will be played this upcoming week at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.
The tournament will take place on April 17-18 and will be free of charge.
This is the second time the event will be played in the spring season, as it has been played in the fall in the past. Pete Dye Golf Club has worked with WVU Golf to help create a home course for the team.
“We’re grateful and lucky to have Pete Dye Golf Club host this event,” head coach Sean Covich said. “They’ve really embraced it since we started the program. They’ve embraced us.”
He also says that the move to spring from October has fit the golf schedule better.
As far as the Mountaineers are concerned, the event will be full of some really good teams.
Big 12 foe and 11-time National Champion Oklahoma State has just been added to the lineup which includes Coastal Carolina, Drexel, James Madison, Marshall, Maryland, Xavier, Saint Johns, Virginia Commonwealth, West Chester, William and Mary and UT Martin.
Covich says that having Oklahoma State as a participant is a good thing for the Mountaineer Invitational, with the Cowboys being the first Big 12 team to come to West Virginia.
“It’s a great field, obviously highlighted by Oklahoma State. 11-time National Champion,” Covich said. “I mean the PGA tour players they produce, every single year is unreal. So having them come here is definitely special”.
The lineup of Mountaineers is yet to be determined, as qualifying will continue all the way up until the first practice round. There is a lot of depth on this Mountaineer squad and Covich said that can be a good thing for the future.
“All of these guys have the ability,” Covich said. “Playing time this year has definitely been evenly distributed. We’ve had so many different lineups, normally it’s not that way… everybody knew that there’s an opportunity to play… every single spot in every single tournament is up for grabs, based on what you do in qualifying period.”
The tournament will be the regular season finale for the Mountaineers. Covich believes it is a good thing to end the season at home before the Big 12 Championship.
“I love ending the regular season at home, it keeps guys engaged, and working hard,” Covich said. “They know they’re going to play at home, Everybody is going to play, either in the lineup or as an individual. This is their last chance to earn a spot for Big 12s [Championship Tournament]”.
He also mentioned the conditions and how unfair the weather can be. According to the forecast, April 12 and 13 is going to be in 70 degree sunny weather while on Monday it seems that it will drop back down into the 50s once the tournament begins.
“You want bad weather, schedule a golf tournament”, Covich said.
The course itself is also incredibly tough and with the forecasted weather may be even tougher. With every spot up for grabs on the lineup this week, the same can be said about who will win the tournament.
“[Guys will have to] do everything you can to shoot par,” Covich said.
The Mountaineers will close out the regular season at home in the Mountaineer Invitational. They will then travel to Hutchinson, Kansas to play the Prairie Dunes Golf Club; the site of the Big 12 tournament. NCAA qualifying will begin after that.