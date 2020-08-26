The West Virginia University golf team will compete in three different contests this fall, WVU athletic director Shane Lyons announced in a statement on Wednesday.
WVU will compete in three tournaments during the fall, traveling to the state of Texas for two. The first tournament will take place in Fort Worth on Sept. 28-29 and will feature only Big 12 teams. This tournament will determine seeding for the Big 12 Match Play Championship being held a few days later.
From Oct. 2-4, the Mountaineers will head to Hockley, Texas to take part in the Big 12 Match Play Championship.
Finally, the fall campaign will be played at home at Pete Dye Golf Club on Oct. 19-20 in The Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational. That field is still being finalized.