The West Virginia golf team finished eighth as a team at the Dorado Beach Collegiate in Puerto Rico this past weekend, with a final team score of -12 under par.
The team totaled 61 birdies over the three day event. The University of Cincinnati won the event with a 44 under par score as a team, while individually it was Duke’s William Love finishing first place with a 17 under three day total.
It was the Mountaineers’ second day where they shot even that led to them falling behind in the overall team scores.
Jackson Davenport and Westy McCabe finished tied for 24th overall with a five under score, totaling 211 for the weekend.
Max Green finished three under par and Oliver Menard finished two under. Trent Tipton and Todd Duncan both ended three over par while Kaleb Wilson, Will Stakel and Kurtis Grant finished six over.
McCabe, a true freshman, has been a reliable member of the team since his career as a starter began in January.
WVU did not finish over par on any day of the tournament. On day one and day three, the team was six under par, while on day two it shot an even par.
Before the event, the players whose scores are going to be counted are selected.
“Overall, as a team, our second-round finish really hurt us in the long run,” Head Coach Sean Covich said
WVU was able to edge out Ball State for the eighth place finish, beating the Cardinals by one overall stroke.
The Mountaineers continue to work at getting back into the swing of things, with this event being only fourth since the Spring slate began in January. They will be in Statesboro, Georgia for the second time in four weeks this weekend at the Schenkel Invitational playing the Forest Heights Country Club’s 6,947 yard par 72 course.