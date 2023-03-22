The West Virginia golf team competed at the Schenkel Invite this past weekend on a par-72, 7,123-yard course in Statesboro, Georgia.
As a team, WVU finished 12th overall with a combined score of 25-over par. Georgia State won the event, followed by Mississippi State and Middle Tennessee rounding out the top three.
Westy McCabe, Jackson Davenport, Max Green, Oliver Menard and Will Stakel were the players whose scores counted. McCabe and Green finished tied for 24th individually with a tournament total of 2-over.
Davenport tied at 38th at 5-over par, Menard was at 75th at 15-over and Stakel rounded out the group at 78th, finishing 17-over.
Over three days, the team scored 291, 298 and 300 for a total of 889.
The team shot 45 birdies over the three days and was ranked seventh out of 14 teams. The Mountaineers also managed 149 pars, which was 13th out of the 14 teams participating.
The three-day scores for the men were 218 from McCabe, Green with 218, Davenport with a total of 221, Menard with 232 total and Stakel with 233.
“Once we learn to put all those things together, we will see success,” Coach Sean Covich said. “These guys have talent, the future is bright, but right now, we are continuing to gain experience the hard way. Eventually, these experiences will pay off."
The Mountaineers have played in five events since the start of 2023, and have been seeing more success. The team will now travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to play in The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate event at Bulls Bay Golf Club on March 26-28.
Three-time Grammy Award winning Country Singer Darius Rucker is part of the team who puts together the event, along with his band Hootie and the Blowfish.