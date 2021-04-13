The West Virginia golf team recorded an impressive victory at home, led by senior Mark Goetz’s career-best round. Goetz shot a 65 for 12-under-par and first overall at the Mountaineer Health Plan Invitational on Tuesday afternoon in Bridgeport, West Virginia.
The Mountaineers shot seven-under-par as a team during the final round of the tournament to lead the way for a third straight win of the tournament. It was the first top-five finish for the team this season, besting its ninth-place finish earlier in the year.
Goetz’s final round of 65 tied for the fourth-lowest round in school history and was West Virginia’s lowest score since senior Logan Perkins shot a program-best 62 in the 2020 Florida Gators Invitational. Goetz finished with rounds of 70, 69 and 65 for a total of 204.
"Mark had an amazing round today," head coach Sean Covich said. "He has been our leader all year. I kept telling him he's going to win a tournament. To do it at home is pretty special."
Brice Wilkinson of Southern Missouri and Goetz were the only golfers to finish with a three-round score under par. Wilkinson finished the tournament at even-par and in second place.
Fifth-year senior, Etienne Papineau, made his return to competition for the first time since the fall of 2019. The Canadian golfer recorded a top-25 finish with rounds of 75, 80 and 73 for a total score of 228 (12-over-par).
Freshman Jackson Davenport tied for seventh with a carded score of five-over-par for the tournament, a career-best. Junior Kurtis Grant finished tied for 13th with a score of eight-over-par. Perkins finished tied for 21st at ten-over.
Oliver Menard and Will Stakel competed individually for Covich. Menard shot 76, 84 and 73 for a three-round score of 233 (17-over-par), tied for 42nd. Stakel shot 81, 79 and 76 for a 236 (20-over-par) and finished tied for 55th overall.
"We shot our lowest round of the tournament today," Covich said. "It was pretty impressive because the course played hard all week. I do want to thank Pete Dye and their staff to get the course ready this week. I'm really proud of the team and the way they have bought into the game plan. It's been a team effort all year long."
The Mountaineer Invitational was the final tournament of the regular season for West Virginia. The team will compete at the Big 12 Championship in Hutchinson, Kansas, from April 26-28.