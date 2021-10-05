Mark Goetz led the West Virginia golf team to a second place finish at the Mountaineer invitational, Goetz also finished as the top individual performer.
WVU came out of the gate slow at its home tournament, shooting a disappointing 297 in the first round of play Monday morning. Following Monday’s performance, the team sat in fourth place. On Tuesday, West Virginia mounted a large comeback with a school record 13-under-par over 18 holes.
Ultimately, a strong push on Tuesday was not enough as West Virginia remained one stroke behind No. 8 NC State.
"It was a great field," WVU head coach Sean Covich said. "The first round was not our best effort, but I was so pleased with how we bounced back. We talked about getting off to a hot start to put pressure on NC State, and we did that. I'm so proud of the guys. All of them posted a lot of red numbers and that was great to see."
Goetz continued his incredible form on the links with yet another record-setting performance on both Monday and Tuesday.
Goetz opened his tournament with a score of 69, good enough for three-under-par and the immediate top spot on the leaderboard. Goetz followed up his first round with a second round of 70, two-under-par.
As Goetz entered the final day of the tournament he held on to a two day total of five-under-par and on the final day, he turned up the heat.
The fifth-year senior birdied six holes on the front nine, all six of which were in a row. After making the turn, Goetz birdied another four holes on the back nine.
In the end, Goetz carded a round of 63, good enough for nine-under-par. The final round gave Goetz an overall score of 202, which is a new school record for lowest three-round score.
"Mark was pretty impressive," Covich said. "It has been impressive to watch what he has done the last two seasons for us and his development from his freshman season to now."
In addition to Goetz’s incredible three-round performance, the Mountaineers featured multiple additional golfers during the tournament. Senior Kurtis Grant carded a three-round score of 219, tied for 18th place. Fifth-year senior Logan Perkins turned in a score of 221 for a share for 25th place.
The Mountaineers will travel to Hockley, Texas next week for the Big 12 Match Play Championship on Monday, play is scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m.