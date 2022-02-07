Four members of the West Virginia University golf team returned to action at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate in Statesboro, Georgia on Feb. 6 and 7.
The tournament featured 15 different programs including the hosts Georgia Southern, Clemson, Ohio State, Virginia, Tennessee, East Tennessee State, and Marshall. Georgia Southern’s golfer Mason Williams, finished first overall shooting an impressive tournament of 5-under-par with a final round of 66.
Sophomores Olivier Ménard and Will Sakel, as well as freshmen Max Green and Todd Duncan, competed for the Mountaineers at Georgia Southern University Golf Course. Golfers began on Sunday morning with 36 holes and 18 holes on Monday.
Ménard finished the event tying for 16th place finish after jumping three spots in the final round on Monday. Menard shot a 78, 77, 74 finishing with a 13-over-par.
Freshman Duncan finished the event tied in 19th place. Duncan shot a 2-under-par 70 on Monday with rounds of 86 and 75 on Sunday to finish with 15-over-par.
Will Sakel tied for 23rd shooting rounds of 81,77, and 75 in the final round. Green tied for 27th with rounds of 77, 82, and 75.
“I'm proud of these four guys and the way they battled in some tough weather all week,” head coach Sean Covich said. “It’s never easy out there, and they finished strong with some good golf. I’m excited to see what they do in the next team qualifier.”
Next, the Mountaineers will travel to Gainesville, Fla., on Feb. 12 and 13 to compete at the Gator Invitational open team competition.