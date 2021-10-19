The West Virginia golf team wrapped up it’s fall slate with a 10th place finish at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational Tuesday in Windermere, Florida.
West Virginia finished the first round in third place and the second round in eighth, but a rocky final round dropped the team to 10th place in the 15 team tournament. After three days of play, the team posted a final score of 888; 24-over-par.
"The guys showed me a lot on the last 13 holes today, especially guys like Logan, Max and Trent," WVU head coach Sean Covich said. "We were off to a rough start today, a really rough start, and they could have quit but they didn't. It wasn't pretty by any means and we have a lot of improving to do, but I am proud of the way the guys battled today.”
Mark Goetz once again made waves for the Mountaineers from the moment he teed off for the first hole on Sunday. Goetz’s first round was particularly impressive as he recorded six birdies, five of which were on the back nine.
Goetz was in a prime position to finish top-20 overall for the tournament, but a rough final round led to a drop placement.
Goetz managed just one birdie through the final 18 holes of play and found himself in a tie for 45th with rounds of 70, 75 and 80 for a three day total of 225.
Kurtis Grant was the top Mountaineer on the leaderboards as the senior finished 33rd overall with a final score of 222.
Additionally, junior Trent Tipton finished tied for 41st with scores of 74, 75 and 75 for a total of 224. With a final round of 73, fifth-year senior Logan Perkins propelled himself into a tie for 50th overall with a three day total of 226.
Freshman Max Green turned in a card of 74, 78 and 71 for a total of 227. Competing as an individual, sophomore Oliver Ménard finished 58th with a scores of 78, 77, 73 and a total 228.
"Kurtis had a solid week, Mark played well for the first two rounds and really helped us out in round one,” Covich said. “Oli (Ménard) showed us what he can do with 17 pars and just one bogey in the final round. This offseason will be big for some guys, working on their game and competing in some amateur tournaments over the winter."
Over the offseason, one area the Mountaineers will need to improve is on the short par-threes. WVU was overall the worst team out of the 15-team field in Isleworth, finishing 24-over-par on short par three holes for the tournament.
The Mountaineers will have a two-month offseason before returning to action in the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate Feb. 7, 2022.