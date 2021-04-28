The West Virginia golf team completed the Big 12 Championship on Wednesday following three days of competition to finish in ninth place overall in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Coming into the tournament, the Mountaineers were riding a wave of momentum following a tournament win at the Mountaineer Health Plan Invitational just two weeks ago.
Seniors Mark Goetz, Etienne Papineau and Logan Perkins headlined the squad this week, along with sophomore Trent Tipton and freshman Jackson Davenport.
On day one of the three-day tournament, it was Papineau who led the way, carding scores of 73 and 77 to total a 150 and stand tied for 20th place at 10-over-par.
"Today was a grind," head coach Sean Covich said after day one. "The course doesn't let up, especially in high winds. I am proud of the guys. They battled hard all day."
Meanwhile, Perkins ended the day tied for 23rd place with rounds of 75 and 78 (11-over-par). Goetz shot rounds of 81 and 75, Davenport shot 82 and 75 and Tipton logged rounds of 83 and 78 on Monday.
Papineau, the Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada native, competed in just his second event of the season following knee surgery last year. Day two was a struggle for him, as he posted a two-over-par 72, while Perkins and Tipton both shot one-over on Tuesday.
"Pap continues to do great things. It has meant so much to our guys to have him back in the lineup. Logan has fought hard all week and has played a lot of good golf,” Covich said. “Mark has done too much for our team and worked too hard to leave here disappointed. We know he will play well tomorrow."
The real story on day two of the tournament was the historical round by Jackson Davenport, who shot a round of one-under-par for a 69. It was the third lowest round ever shot by a Mountaineer at the Big 12 Championship.
The freshman from Austin, Texas, joined former WVU golfers Matthew Sharpstene (a 66 in 2019), and Max Sear (a 69 in 2016) to shoot a one-under-par round at the tournament.
"Jackson and Trent really bounced back after a disappointing first day," Covich said. "Today showed what they're capable of, and they played some impressive golf on a championship course.”
The final round of the tournament on Wednesday afternoon proved to be the most difficult of the week, as the Mountaineers limped to a combined score of 290, q0-over-par, the lowest team-score of the day.
Papineau shot a 77 on the afternoon, a round of nine-over-par. He struggled heavily on the back nine after shooting even on the front, including shooting a rare quadruple-bogey on hole 11. The round dropped him to finish tied for 45th.
Goetz and Tipton shot impressive final rounds, as Goetz finished with a record round of two-under-par for a 68, besting Davenport’s record round the day prior. Tipton joined Davenport as the fourth WVU golfer all-time to shoot a round of one-under-par with a 69.
Perkins had a consistent four-over par performance in the final round to finish tied for 35th, becoming the highest individual finisher on the team. Davenport finished 49th overall, while Goetz finished tied for 42nd and Tipton finished in 49th.
WVU ended the tournament with a combined score of 1187 for ninth place overall. The score was tied for the second-highest finish all-time at the tournament since Covich took over as head coach.
The overall tournament winner was the Oklahoma State Cowboys with an official score of 1129, and Texas’ junior Cole Hammer finished in first place for the individual competition at four-under-par.