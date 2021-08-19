West Virginia golfer Mark Goetz turned heads this past weekend at the 121st US Open Amateur Tournament despite an early exit.
The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native was a relative unknown heading into the tournament, and despite the upset, Goetz made sure everyone knew his name. Heading into his fifth year of eligibility for the Mountaineers, Goetz solidified the emergence to national prominence for the West Virginia golf program.
Goetz made it in the NCAA Regional qualifier as he was the first Mountaineer to earn a spot individually in the history of the program. For his performance throughout the season, Goetz was named an Honorable Mention All-American by Golfweek.
The West Virginia golfer’s streak of great play over the summer continued when he arrived on the first tee box for stroke-play competition at the Oakmont Country Club. He controlled the fairways and mastered the greens, turning in a carded score of eight strokes under par through 36 holes, a medalist performance — also a first for a WVU golfer.
“It’s the most memorable two days of my career by a mile, there’s nothing that will even come close,” Goetz said after his impressive performance. “This place can beat you to your core. It’s disgustingly hard. If you play scared out here, you’re a little bit tentative, man it’ll bite you in the butt so fast. So I really didn’t have any expectations this week, and it’s because of how difficult this place is.”
Goetz used a little bit of luck coupled with his knowledge of the course to his advantage. The amateur tournament was a homecoming of sorts for Goetz. Goetz grew up a mere 50 miles from Oakmont, where he learned how to play at the nearby Hannastown Country club.
“I’m comfortable with where I’m at, for sure,” Goetz said. “My caddie and I have made some great decisions and some really good reads from some pretty long and difficult putts. I would just say I’m comfortable with where I’m at.”
Even before his impressive performance at the amateur tournament, golfing at this high of a level hasn’t always been easy for Goetz. Upon his arrival to Morgantown as a freshman in 2017, he struggled to make the starting lineup for the Mountaineers.
“College golf for me has been very, very difficult,” Goetz said in a recent interview. “I was very fortunate to get the opportunity to play at West Virginia. I was not heavily recruited and I pretty much went from square one there.”
The turning point in Goetz’s college playing career came this past spring, where he won the 2021 Mountaineer Invitational on home soil at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport. His score of 70, 69 and 65 was the second-lowest 54-hole total in school history.
“Going from square one to being left at home and really struggling to be able to get a win in college and help the team out was, it’s kind of like ‘comeback complete’,” Goetz said. “That did a lot for me.”
Despite the harsh conditions the weather brought for the entire week at Oakmont, Goetz battled and continued to get the better of Mother Nature and his opponents. Goetz had play suspended three times during his rounds due to storms and darkness. All while the gallery at tee boxes grew larger for Goetz, which included a familiar face, WVU golf head coach Sean Covich.
“I was there to support Mark,” Covich said. “This is huge for Mark. Being a Pittsburgh-area kid, this place is special. People talk about Augusta, and there’s a lot of incredible golf courses near here, but if you’re from this area, this is your Augusta.”
While Goetz’s performance was a surprise to many golf pundits across the country, it wasn’t a surprise for Covich who believed in his senior captain all along.
“I knew what Mark could do,” Covich said. “This just validates it and shows the rest of the world what he’s capable of. To be here, in this event, and to do what he did, I’m so happy for him.”
As for the disappointing result in the round of 64, while it was not the result the West Virginia golfer was looking for, it was still a week that he can look back on and be proud of. It also serves as motivation, as Goetz prepares to lead the West Virginia golf team to new heights in his final year.
“Yeah, it’s a little disappointing, but it was a pretty big deal for me to get into this event, to tell you the truth,” Goetz said. “Everything on top of that was icing on the cake.”