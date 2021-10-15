The West Virginia men’s golf team will close out its fall slate this weekend at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at the Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida.
After an up-and-down showing at the Big 12 Match Play Championship this past week, the Mountaineers head into Isleworth with good momentum following impressive showings against Kansas and Kansas State.
This year's field includes California, Illinois, South Carolina, Florida, Auburn, Arizona State, Augusta University, LSU, SMU, Coastal Carolina and Minnesota. WVU co-hosts the tournament with UCF.
In addition to the strong field this year, the tournament is played at the Isleworth Golf and Country Club, a course notoriously known for its narrow fairways and fast greens. West Virginia has had success in the past at Isleworth, most recently finishing in 15th overall in 2019.
"This golf course is certainly a challenge,” WVU head coach Sean Covich said. “The greens are some of the best we will see all year. Our guys will have a good game plan; we just need to execute and stay patient this week."
Despite the deep field and difficult course, the Mountaineer squad will be ready to compete for a top spot thanks to a highly experienced lineup from top to bottom; starting with fifth-year senior Mark Goetz, who is having one of the best years in program history -- at both the amateur and collegiate levels.
Goetz currently averages 11 pars per round, tied for the highest mark on the team with sophomore Jackson Davenport, who has been one of the surprise standouts for Covich this season.
Likely joining Goetz and Davenport in the lineup when the Mountaineers tee off from the first box on Sunday will be fifth-year seniors Logan Perkins and Kurtis Grant, sophomore Oliver Menard and junior Trent Tipton.
Following the conclusion at Isleworth, the Mountaineers go on a two-month winter offseason before they start up the spring season in Statesboro, Georgia, for the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate at the Georgia Southern Golf Course on Feb. 7-8.
The Mountaineers tee time is set for 10 a.m. on Sunday.