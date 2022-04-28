WVU golf played its final tournament this week at the Big 12 Championships at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas.
Fifth year seniors, Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins led the way for the Mountaineers placing in the top 25 after 36 holes. Both Goetz and Perkins placed tied 25th in this year’s Big 12 Championships.
Goetz shot rounds of 76, 73, and 76 to finish 8-over-par. Perkins also finished 8-over-par shooting rounds of 74, 75, and 74 to cap off the tournament.
"I appreciate the hard work Mark and Logan have put into their careers at WVU," coach Sean Covich said. "They joined us in our third year as a program and have helped us build year by year."
Sophomore Jackson Davenport finished tied for 40th to go 14-over-par with rounds of 74, 80, and 76. Junior Trent Tipton shot rounds of 83, 77, and 79 to finish 23-over-par and tieing for 45th place. Senior Grant Kurtis placed 46th shooting rounds of 84, 83, and 76 to shoot 27-over-par.
The Mountaineers started off the tournament strong on day one being tied for 2nd place but fell to 10th place on the final day right behind Kansas State.