The West Virginia University golf team wrapped up play at the Hootie at Bulls Bay tournament on Tuesday. The event was played at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, South Carolina.
The team finished 14th out of 15 teams with a final score of -4 under par — a three-day team total of 860.
Westy McCabe led the Mountaineers once again and finished tied for 30th with a -3T score. Will Stakel finished even par and tied at 45, Oliver Menard was tied for 49th with a +1T and Jackson Davenport was tied for 59th with a +2T.
Max Green finished 81st with a two-day total of 147. He withdrew from the first day of play but shot even on day two and +3 on day three.
The Mountaineers shot 51 birdies over the three days which was ninth-best in the field. Stakel and McCabe both finished averaging even on par 3 holes. McCabe also shot -6 on the Par 5 holes while Stakel was -5, Menard was -3 and Davenport was -2. Menard led the team on Par 4 holes averaging par.
Davenport led the team with 34 pars, while McCabe led with 13 birdies. Davenport also added the team’s only eagle of the weekend.
The team had its best day on the second day of the tournament, shooting -10. It was the fourth-lowest team score of the day.
With no Green on day one, and a 292 (+4) day three, the Mountaineers struggled to finish in the middle of the pack.
East Tennessee State won the Hootie with a team score of -40, followed by New Mexico at -33 and NC State at -32. Individually, it was Furman’s Will Morlan who won the event at -18 with a three-day 198T.
Morlan was followed by Kentucky’s Alex Goff -16, 200T, and Purdue’s Herman Wibe Senke -15, 201T.
WVU now has some time off to prepare to host its only home event of the season. The Mountaineer Invitational will be played at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport on April 17-18. With a scheduled 8 a.m. start, Mary the Mountaineer will be there to “Shoot Off” the event.