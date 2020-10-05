The West Virginia golf team wrapped up the Big 12 Match Play Tournament from The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas in its second tournament of the season on Saturday.
Junior Mark Goetz scored three wins to lead the team for the tournament, but that was about the only success the Mountaineers saw all weekend.
The first match had No. 8 seed WVU up against top-seeded Oklahoma, and the Mountaineers fell 5-1, with Goetz picking up a 3&1 win over Oklahoma's Thomas Johnson.
Goetz led the way for the Mountaineers in the afternoon rounds on Saturday, defeating TCU’s Spencer Ball with a score of 3&1. Junior Logan Perkins also picked up a 4&2 win over Aymeric Laussot of the Horned Frogs. However, West Virginia fell 3-2-1 to TCU.
"I thought Mark (Goetz) played outstanding all day, going undefeated versus Oklahoma and TCU," WVU golf head coach Sean Covich said. "Logan (Perkins) had a hard-fought match against one of the top 25 amateurs in the world, and then he played well again in the afternoon to pick up a win.”
West Virginia came into the second and final day of the tournament with a matchup against No. 9 seed Iowa State. Goetz played well out of the gate for the Mountaineers, defeating the Cyclones’ Ricky Costello, 2&1. Sophomore Kurtis Grant also played well, carding a 2&1 victory over Iowa State’s Lukas Pany. WVU fell to Iowa State 4-2.
In the afternoon rounds, WVU faced the Baylor Bears. Grant took his second win of the day with an impressive 3&1 win over Trey Bosco with a strong back nine.
Freshman Oliver Menard earned his first win of the weekend with a 4&2 win against Brandon Hoff. The Mountaineers closed out their tournament with a loss to Baylor 4-2. It brought West Virginia’s overall record in the tournament to 0-4.
"Although we are disappointed in the overall results this week, I think we gained a lot of experience that will help these true freshmen long term," coach Sean Covich said. "Mark (Goetz) played outstanding for us all week. Kurtis (Grant) really bounced back today. Jackson (Davenport) was so close to winning two matches as was Perk (Logan Perkins).”
The Mountaineers return home for their next tournament, The Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye golf club to close out the fall season.
"We will use the next few weeks to get ready for our only home tournament of the year at Pete Dye,” said Covich.
The Mountaineers won the tournament last year behind an effort where they shot even-par. Tee Times begin at 9 a.m., on Oct. 19-20.