The West Virginia golf team added two new players to the class of 2021-22 with Todd Duncan and Max Green both signing their national letters-of-intent.
Duncan is a Daniels, West Virginia native and has been named the West Virginia Golf Association Boys Player of the Year twice in his young career in 2019 and 2020. Duncan is also a two-time West Virginia Junior Amateur champion and was the first to win that in back-to-back years since 1988.
WVU head coach Sean Covich is excited by the decision of Duncan to remain instate to play collegiate golf with the Mountaineers.
“Todd has dominated junior golf in our state for the past two years,” Covich said in a statement. “I am thrilled that he has decided to play for WVU. It means so much to have the best player in our state stay home and represent the Mountaineers.”
Green is from Hilton Head Island, South Carolina and ranks as the No. 2 junior golfer in South Carolina by the South Carolina Junior Golf Association. He also ranks as the No. 135 golfer in the country for the Class of 2021 by Junior Golf Scoreboard.
Green is a two-time South Carolina Independent School Association All-State selection and was chosen to be a member of the American Junior Golf Association Leadership Links Carolina Cup Team.
Covich acknowledged the accomplishments by Green at such a young age and is impressed with his ability on the course.
“We are very excited to be adding Max to our family next season,” Covich said. “Max has accomplished a lot during his junior golf career in one of the hotbeds of junior golf, South Carolina. During the recruiting process, he impressed me with his ability to score in adverse weather conditions, which is what we play in most of the time in college golf.”