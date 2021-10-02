The West Virginia golf team will play their home tournament at the Mountaineer Invitational at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport on Oct. 4-5.
The Mountaineer Invitational will be headlined by programs such as No. 8 NC State, Penn State, Marshall, George Washington and more.
West Virginia will be led by fifth-year senior captain Mark Goetz and senior Logan Perkins.
Both Goetz and Perkins are competing in their fifth Mountaineer Invitational, the worst finish for the Mountaineers in those five tournaments was a second place in 2017.
“99% of our tournaments are on the road,” WVU head coach Sean Covich said. “So anytime you get to play at home it’s pretty special.”
In addition to Goetz and Perkins, the West Virginia golf team will feature a lineup that includes junior Trent Tipton, plus sophomores Oliver Menard and Will Stakel.
“It’s a good field, we have 12 teams,” said Covich. “There’s a lot of good teams in this tournament. Penn State, they’ve only been in this tournament once and they won it.”
“I’m just excited to see our guys compete,” Covich added.
The Pete Dye golf club was most recently ranked as the 60th-hardest course in the country as it is notorious for it’s difficult back-nine.
“Every course in the country has a reputation for being difficult,” said Covich. “As a golfer, you want to play that type of golf course. This tournament attracts the best teams.”
The Mountaineers will be looking for their fourth-straight triumph in the Mountaineer Invitational, having won the last three in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
The tee times for the tournament are scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Monday and 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.