The West Virginia golf team opened their season with a strong showing at the Gopher Invitational in Independence, Minnesota, at the Windsong Farm Golf Club finishing in sixth-place as a team.
The tournament field featured 15 different programs among the likes of hosts Minnesota, Furman, Georgia Southern, Michigan State, Miami (Oh.), Marquette, Iowa, and fellow Big 12 rival Iowa State.
"It was a good opening week for us," WVU head coach Sean Covich said. "Now, we turn our focus to hosting the Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye in a few weeks."
The tournament co-champions, Kansas and Notre Dame, won with commanding three-round scores of 14-under-par, while the host school, Minnesota, finished in twelfth-place overall. The Mountaineers’ sixth-place finish was their best at the Gopher Invitational since the 2019 season.
West Virginia was led by a familiar face on top of the leaderboards in fifth-year senior Mark Goetz. Goetz was just named a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award for golfer of the month in August.
Goetz shot a three-round score of 70, 69 and 74 for even par, en route to an 18th-place finish. Goetz finished the tournament with ten birdies and one eagle, with most of his success coming on Windsong’s difficult front nine.
Covich completed his lineup with a veteran presence; including fifth-year senior Logan Perkins, senior Kurtis Grant, junior Trent Tipton and sophomore Jackson Davenport.
Grant and Davenport turned in solid three-round carded scores of 72, 70 and 75 and 73, 81 and 71, respectively. Grant tied for 31st overall in the tournament.
Finally, Tipton and Perkins started their years off on a high note, finishing the tournament tied together for 35th overall. Perkins opened with a round of 70, but struggled in rounds two and three with scores of 75 and 76. Tipton was consistent all tournament, turning in scores of 75, 69 and 75.
"Today (Monday) wasn't our best performance, but considering we were off to a bad start today, the guys really battled on the back nine and hung in there," Covich said. "Jackson Davenport gave us a really good round after struggling on day one. Kurtis Grant played solid all week.
"Logan Perkins and Trent Tipton played some solid golf for us. I know Mark is a little disappointed, but we all know what he's capable of and what he will do for us this season."
The Mountaineers will return home to host their next tournament, the Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport on Oct. 4-5.