In search for their first top-10 outing in a major non-conference tournament this year, the West Virginia golf team had an impressive outing at the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate, where the squad finished in a tie for seventh place at the Charleston, South Carolina, golf course.
“The Hootie has always been a good tournament for us,” head coach Sean Covich said. “It couldn’t have come at a better time for the guys, it gives us a lot of momentum heading into our home tournament in a couple weeks.”
The Mountaineers were led by senior Mark Goetz, who shot an overall score of 72-73-68 for a score of three-under-par for the entire tournament, leaving him with a share of 10th place overall. Goetz shot just five total bogeys over the course of the entire tournament, tied for a personal-best.
Sophomore Trent Tipton also played a major factor in the success of the program this weekend, shooting a personal-best 71-72-71 for two-under-par and a tie for 12th overall. His consistent performance was one of the highlights of the tournament for Covich.
“I can't say enough about how good Trent Tipton has been for us this week, all spring really,” Covich said. “Trent has worked hard and improved since his freshman season. It's great to watch him play well.”
Overall, the Mountaineers tied for seventh place with the tournament hosts College of Charleston, while North Carolina State, Auburn and Missouri finished in the top three. West Virginia also bested fellow Big 12 foes, Iowa State and Kansas, who finished 10th and 14th, respectively.
In addition, junior Kurtis Grant shot a 77-70-74 on the weekend for three-over-par, senior Logan Perkins shot a 71-73-74 for one-over and freshman Jackson Davenport improved over each round for the tournament, carding a score of 80-77-75. Overall, Perkins finished tied for 33rd, Grant in a share for 53rd and Davenport tied for 88th.
“I’m really impressed with the way the guys played this week,” Covich said. “It is what we’ve been looking for all year, and I look forward to competing at this level at home.”
Freshman Will Stakel also competed this week as an individual, and shot an overall score of 80-77-82, landing him solely in 93rd place out of 95 contenders.
The Mountaineers will look to continue their momentum into their home tournament, the Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational, on April 12-13 at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport. The tournament was rescheduled to the spring after it was postponed due to COVID-19 precautions last fall. The opening tee time is set for 9 a.m.