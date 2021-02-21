The West Virginia golf team came out of the second tournament of the spring season with an impressive showing at the Seminole Intercollegiate in Tallahassee, Florida, recording one of the best rounds in program history on Saturday.
Coming off a solid showing last weekend at the Gator Invitational, the Mountaineers looked to keep up the momentum on the links at the Golden Eagle Country Club. Senior team-captain Mark Goetz anchored the lineup for head coach Sean Covich, with junior Kurtis Grant, sophomore Trent Tipton, senior Logan Perkins and freshman Jackson Davenport completing the roster for the weekend.
The Mountaineers started off the weekend strong, with Goetz and Grant leading the way, ending the day ranked 21st and 35th overall, respectively. They both birdied five out of the 18 holes en route to carded scores of even-par for Goetz and two-over-par for Grant.
Tipton and Davenport both recorded eagles, while scoring five-over-par. The Mountaineers were 14th overall at the end of the day.
Saturday saw the team record an impressive ten-under-par score for round two. The Mountaineers jumped seven spots in the team standings and were in seventh place at two-over-par after 36 holes.
Leading the way for the Mountaineers once again was Goetz, recording another six birdies, including four on the back-nine. Grant also had another impressive performance with seven total birdies on Saturday.
Tipton and Davenport recorded identical scores with rounds of one-over-par. Perkins recorded his best round of the tournament on Saturday, shooting three-under-par himself.
Overall, Saturday’s round of ten-under-par was the second highest round of the entire day, just behind the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners’ round of 12-under. The round was officially three shots shy of the school record.
"I'm proud of the guys and happy for them," head coach Sean Covich said after Saturday's performance. "Today should show what they are capable of doing."
Heading into the final round of the competition on Sunday, the Mountaineers looked to back up their impressive performance from the previous day. From the moment of opening tee off to the final putt, Goetz did just that.
The senior had another consistent performance; carding another one-under-par performance, featuring two birdies in the final nine holes. Goetz ended his tournament tied for sixth place overall.
Tipton had another impressive performance, his best of the weekend, ending his final round with a score at even-par. However, Perkins, Davenport and Grant all struggled heavily, each shooting at least five-over-par. Davenport finished his final round at five-over, Perkins at eight-over, and Grant with a disappointing nine-over-par.
The struggles for the back half of the lineup during the final round was the downfall for the Mountaineers. Overall, WVU entered the day tied for seventh place, but ended up finishing tied for 10th — with Florida State’s “B-squad” — a net-loss of seven places.
"It was a frustrating result for our guys because we really played a lot of good golf, but one big hole kept guys from posting something very good," Covich said.
West Virginia will have two weeks off to regroup before it travels to Austin, Texas, to play in the George Hannon Intercollegiate on March 15-16.