WVU golf wrapped up their regular season this weekend at the Mason Rudolph Championship in Nashville, Tenn. The Mountaineers finished tied for 10th place, shooting rounds of 292, 284, and 287 to end the tournament 11-over-par.
Logan Perkins led the way for the Mountaineers tying for 16th place. Perkins shot 71 in the first round of play, 69 in the next, and 70 to cap off the tournament shooting 3-under-par.
Kurtis Grant finished tied for 28th shooting 1-under-par. Grant shots rounds of 73, 70, and 70 to jump up 12 spots on the final day.
Jackson Davenport ended his tournament tied for 62nd and shooting 9-over-par with rounds of 72, 71, and 79. Trent Tipton shot 10-over-par tieing for 65th place with rounds of 76, 74, and 73. Mark Goetz shot 12-over-par with rounds of 76, 75, and 74 to end the tournament tied for 74th.
Max Green participated as an individual for the Mountaineers placing 82nd shooting 14-over-par with rounds of 74, 80, and 73.
"Logan and Kurtis stepped up for us big time today," coach Sean Covich said. "I'm really happy for those guys. This week, we battled back after a bad opening round, so I was glad to see the guys hang in there and battle until the end. We have a few weeks off to practice at Pete Dye and then a big one, the Big 12 Championship."
The Mountaineers will return to action for the Big 12 Championship in Trinity, Texas from April 25-27.