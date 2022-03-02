The West Virginia University golf team finished in first place at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate Tournament in Henderson, Nev. on March 2.
The field featured 15 teams consisting of Utah, Kentucky, UAB, Michigan, Little Rock, and Oregon State, Arkansas State, St.Mary’s, High Point, Louisiana, Kansas City, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Rocky Mountain College.
The Mountaineers finished with a 28 under par over the three day tournament. Fifth year seniors Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins lead the way for the mountaineers both placing in the top three.
Mark Goetz finished the three day tournament in first place shooting a 15-under-par. Goetz shot a 65 in the first round on Monday, 67 on Tuesday, and finished the final day with a score of 69.
Not far behind Goetz, Logan Perkins placed third overall shooting 12-par-under. Perkins finished strong shooting 66 and 65 in the last two rounds to jump up to third place.
Junior Trent Tipton finished in the top 10 tieing for eighth place. Tipton finished 6-under-par shooting 68, 74, and 68.
Kurtis Grant finished tied for 49th with rounds of 75, 80, and 69 shooting 8-par-over, while Davenport tied for 62nd shooting rounds of 78, 77, 71 to finish with 10-over-par.
Freshman Max Green competed as an individual as well and tied for 49th finishing with 8-over par and shooting 73, 73, 78.
Coach Sean Covich was proud with how his team performed and stated, ”Obviously, Mark continues to show he’s one of the best in the country, but this was a complete team effort. All five guys were under par in today’s final round. We had to have it, and they stepped up. It was a great victory for us, and we’ll be ready to get back to practice and qualifying before our next tournament.”
Next, the Mountaineers will travel to Statesboro, Ga. to compete in the Schenkel Invitational on March 18.