West Virginia golf team will feature a mixture of veterans and young talent this year as head coach Sean Covich enters his seventh season at the helm of the Mountaineer program.
Since the reintroduction of golf into WVU’s sports lineup in 2014, the Mountaineers have found success competing in the Big 12 conference. The conference often features future pros from programs like Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Kansas, Baylor and Iowa State.
"The guys have been playing awesome,” Covich said. “This year, we have nine healthy guys with eight of them shooting even par or better in qualifying.”
West Virginia’s lineup is headed by two fifth-year seniors in Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins. Goetz has flourished under Covich’s guidance, having just recently medaled at the 2021 U.S Open Amateur tournament this summer.
“It’s been quite a difference,” Covich said. “Last year we only had seven guys healthy on the roster. We didn’t even have team meetings, guys who spent time in quarantine. We’re ready to see what this team is capable of.”
Covich praised the recent development for Trent Tipton, compared to where he was at the beginning of his sophomore season.
“If I told you what he’s (Tipton) shooting now compared to where he was last year, you wouldn’t believe me,” Covich said. “I went back and looked at his average score last fall, and he averaged an 85. Now he’s averaging 69.5. His work ethic and determination, it’s unbelievable.”
Under Covich, WVU has had a difficult schedule each season, playing at some of the most challenging courses across the country, and this fall’s slate is no different. The Mountaineers opened up the season at the Gopher Invitational a week ago, where they placed 6th overall out of 15 teams at the tournament.
The 2021 Mountaineer Invitational at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport will be WVU’s first home tournament of the season. The Mountaineers have won the last three Mountaineer Invitationals dating back to 2018.
In the 2020-21 season, the Mountaineers struggled at the Big 12 match play tournament, losing all four of their matchups.
West Virginia will wrap up it’s fall slate with a trip to Windermere, Florida, to play in the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at the Isleworth Golf and Country Club on Oct. 17-19.
Following that tournament, the Mountaineers will have a three-month layoff before the beginning of the spring season at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate at the Georgia Southern Golf Course in Statesboro, Georgia on Feb. 7-8.
The spring schedule also features a few familiar tournaments for the Mountaineers, including the Gators Invitational at the Mark Bostick Golf Club in Gainesville, Florida, on Feb. 12-13 and the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate on March 27-29 in Charleston, South Carolina.
West Virginia will round out spring tournaments with the Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Feb. 28-March 2 and the Mason Rudolph Championship at the Vanderbilt Legends Club on April 1-3.
“This is a long season, we have four (tournaments) in the fall and six or seven in the spring,” Covich said. “The main thing I preach is that you want to be a better player by the time you graduate than when you are a freshman, that’s the main goal.”
Closing out the 2021-22 season, the Mountaineers will play in the yearly Big 12 championships in Trinity, Texas, at the Whispering Pines Golf Club, and the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the Greyhawk Country Club on May 28-June 3.