The West Virginia Mountaineer golf team’s 2022-23 golf schedule has been announced.
The Mountaineers will begin their season with a trip to Maple Plain, Minnesota to take part in the Gopher Invitational on Sept. 11-12, followed by the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas on Oct. 17-19.
The team will wrap up the fall portion of the schedule by co-hosting the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at the Isleworth Golf & Country Club with UCF in Windermere, Florida on Oct. 23-25.
“We are excited to reveal our schedule for the upcoming season, which includes great competition against some of the nation’s best teams and players,” coach Sean Covich said.
Their return to the course will be in January 2023, when they go to Arizona to compete in the Arizona Intercollegiate at the Tucson Country Club on Jan. 23-24. Following this, they will play as individuals in the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate at the Georgia Southern Golf Course on Feb. 5-6.
The Mountaineers will then take part in the Gators invitational in Gainesville, Florida on the Mark Bostick Golf Course on Feb. 11-12.
The Mountaineers will compete in their third and final competition of February on a trip to Puerto Rico, as the Mountaineers will be part of the Dorado Beach Collegiate at TPC Dorado Beach on Feb 26-28.
The team will begin March with a trip back to Statesboro, this time playing at the Forest Heights Country Club for the Schenkel Invitational on Mar 17-19. The Mountaineers will then play in The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay Golf Club at the College of Charleston on March 26-28.
Finally, the Mountaineers will play in West Virginia at the Mountaineer Invitational at the Pete Dye Golf Club on April 17-18.
“The spring we have added a few new dates in Arizona and Puerto Rico, as well as familiar stops at Florida, Charleston and Georgia Southern,” Covich said. “We will finish the regular season at home hosting at Pete Dye Golf Club, which should give us some momentum heading into the Big 12 Championship and postseason play.”
The Big 12 Golf Championship will take place in Hutchinson, Kansas at Prairie Dunes Golf Club on April 24-26.
NCAA Regional Championships will take place May 15-17 before the 2023 NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 26-31.
“Overall, this schedule will provide us an opportunity to play some great golf courses against some of the strongest fields in collegiate golf,” Covich said.