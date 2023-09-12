As the leaves change and the air gets cooler, the WVU golf team continues to find success.
Coming off a team victory at the Red Bandana Invitational, the golf team separated as sophomores Westy McCabe and Kaleb Wilson and senior Will Stakel competed as individuals at the Minnesota Golf Classic at the Pioneer Creek Golf Course.
McCabe led the Mountaineers as he went 70-69-70 through three rounds, putting him at an impressive 7-under-par. The Dallas, Texas, native led the field in average strokes on par-4’s, averaging 3.70. McCabe also tied for the most birdies oin the field as he sank 17 through 54 holes.
Wilson had an impressive three rounds as he went 68-75-71 and finished the tournament at 2-under-par. Wilson finished the weekend tied for 14th. Stakel, the recipient of last year's WVU Golf Most Improved Player Award, shot an even par, 72-74-70.
WVU sent seniors Jackson Davenport and Olivier Menard, junior Max Green, sophomore Carson Kamman and freshman Harrison Thompson to the Gopher Invitational, held at the 7,543-yard Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota.
Green led West Virginia as he finished the weekend at -2, 73-68-70. On the fourth hole in the second round, Green went right at the pin and sunk a hole-in-one. He was tied for the fewest average strokes on par threes for the weekend.
The senior pair Menard and Davenport tied for 18th as they finished the tournament at +1, 72-70-72 and 71-70-73, respectively.
Thompson rounded things out for WVU as he tied for 45th, shooting +6, 73-73-73.
The golf team will be in action next from Oct. 9-11 as they travel to Hockley, Texas, to compete in the Big 12 Match Play Championship.