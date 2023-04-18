The West Virginia golf team wrapped up play on Tuesday at Pete Dye Golf Club (7,308 total yards - par 72 course) as it hosted the annual Mountaineer Invitational in Bridgeport, West Virginia.
WVU finished in third place behind Oklahoma State and Drexel.
The weather conditions were very tough; greens were slow, fairways were soggy and the wind was fierce. On Tuesday things got better, but the wind persisted.
In the first two rounds, only four players finished under par. Eight players were able to finish in the red in round three.
To make things even harder, with tournament being just two days, both rounds one and two were played on Monday — meaning 36 holes for every player in the tournament.
Another 18 holes in round three were played after the second round finished on Tuesday due to a stoppage of play on Monday because daylight ran out.
Oklahoma State — the last entry into the tournament — won the event. Overall, the team shot a combined 875, +11 over par in the three rounds.
Going into the third round, the No. 20-ranked Cowboys held a seven-shot lead and combined for a -9 round as a team, the best of the week.
The Mountaineers shot a 302 (+14) on day one and a 303 (+15) on day two. On day three, the team had its best day by far shooting a team score of 291 (+3).
Todd Duncan led the way for WVU, shooting a +1 73, followed by Westy McCabe and Kaleb Wilson each having a +4, 76. Davenport finished +5, 76, with Max Green +8, 80.
Individually for WVU, Oliver Menard was +4, 76, Will Stakel finished +5, 77, Trent Tipton shot +8, 80 and Kurtis Grant was +11, 83.
In the second round, West Virginia was led by Davenport, who finished -1, 71, with Green and Wilson who were both +5, 77. Duncan was +6, 78, McCabe was +12, 84, Stakel was +1, 73, Menard was +2, 74, Tipton was +10, 82 and Grant finished +5, 77.
In the third round, the Mountaineers were led by Green who was -2, with a +11 total score to tie for 26th place. Then, Duncan had a -2, +5 total score, placing him in sixth.
McCabe was +7, totaling him at +23, tied for 6. Davenport (+6) and Wilson (+1) finished tied for 24th at +10.
Individually, Grant was +2 and +18 total. Menard was +2 with a total score of +8, tying him for 15. Stakel was +8 and +14 total tying him for 36. Tipton rounded out WVU individually even on Tuesday +18 total, tied for 43rd.
The second round for all teams was finished on Tuesday morning.
Play was suspended on Monday night due to darkness. The aforementioned conditions along with pace of play led to this.
Split tees were run, meaning 10 of the 20 foursomes started on the front nine, and the other 10 started on the back nine. Even with golfers riding in carts rather than walking like at most tournaments there still wasn’t enough pace for them.
The event wraps up the regular season for head coach Sean Covich’s squad. The next tournament the team will play in is the Big 12 tournament next weekend in Hutchinson, Kansas, playing Prairie Dunes Country Club. A Par 70, 6,947-yard course where all Big 12 teams will be competing including the Oklahoma State team that just won the Mountaineer Invitational.