From her collegiate beam debut back on Feb. 11, freshman Chloe Asper has become a major key for West Virginia’s gymnastics team.
In the team’s loss to Denver University on Feb. 21, Asper anchored for the team, scoring an impressive 9.8 total and tied for third-place.
“I was very nervous. Most of the time I’m always nervous, but I’ve been told that I hide it really well,” Asper said. “Because when I go, it’s like the pressure helps me perform, so I can nail it more often than not sometimes.”
Following her debut, Asper continued to be placed in the lineup for beam. On Feb. 21 when the team went up against Denver for the second time, Asper was there to anchor for the Mountaineers. Earning her personal best mark of 9.9, tying for first-place.
For the next meet, WVU took on Iowa State for the second time on March 1. Asper notched a team-high 9.8, earning third place and scoring a 9.8 or better for the third straight meet. Since her beam debut, she has earned a podium finish in every meet so far.
“I’m pretty happy with the way the season is going so far, obviously I think Iowa State could have been better,” Asper said. “But I think we are getting our foothold. I feel like we are really coming together.”
Head coach Jason Butts was thoroughly disappointed in the loss against Iowa State, saying that the team’s performance was unacceptable, except for Asper’s performance.
“I’m seeing an athlete that doesn’t seem like she is a freshman,” Butts said. “She is so focused. It doesn’t matter if two people have fallen in front of her, she just goes up there and performs. Everything she does is for the team.
"She doesn’t even realize that she is achieving these amazing individual accomplishments in the process. She is performing beyond her years of experience.”
Asper doesn’t exactly have as much experience as her teammates. Starting at the age of three, the Hanover, Pennsylvania, native was actually involved in competitive cheering, because her mother was a coach. Once that ended, she moved onto gymnastics at the age of 10 and never looked back.
The true freshman is coming off a recent win against the University of Pittsburgh, where she tied with teammate Abbie Pierson for first-place in beam with their scores of 9.85, just short of her career-high.
“That was great, obviously the whole team came together for that one,” Asper said. “Everyone was cheering and it was really exciting. Especially because by the time we were at the end of the beam competition, I saw that we were so close to hitting 196 for the first time in the season, but we didn’t make it this time, we were incredibly close.”
West Virginia’s final two meets are against Pittsburgh before the Mountaineers host the Big 12 Championship at the WVU Coliseum on March 20.
“I’m extremely excited for the championship,” Asper said. “I feel that the team is just getting better and better each time we go out. We are really unified right now."