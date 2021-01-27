The West Virginia University gymnastics team was at the height of its season when it all came crashing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. With the rest of the year canceled and having no plans on what was going to happen in the future, it left athletes and fans waiting.
“We waited all season for this, we worked really hard and we weren’t even sure it was going to happen,” senior McKenna Linnen said. “I thought we were going to do really well in the post season, however, everyone is having to deal with COVID. Honestly it kind of makes this season even better, it taught us a really good life lesson.”
After the Mountaineers lost to Oklahoma in their season-opener on Jan. 22, Linnen and teammate junior Kendra Combs are ranked in the top 50 on floor. The duo is tied at No. 44 nationally after scoring a matching 9.85.
West Virginia head coach Jason Butts was pleased with his team's performance against the Sooners.
“We were planning on coming out of the gates a little conservative with what we were putting up after such a long break, but I was really proud of our team,” Butts said. “We had some mistakes here and there, but it is the first meet of the year. It’s been a very strange competition and training year for us, but overall, I’m very happy.”
Butts praised the entire team, but focused on Linnen’s drive for perfection.
“McKenna trains so hard and is so consistent, and she’s also pretty hard on herself sometimes, and she expects perfection,” Butts said. “As a senior, she’s doing her best gymnastics, and that is exactly what we need.”
With the addition of six freshmen this year, the Michigan native has taken to becoming a role model in this difficult time for the new additions to the team.
“I take it very seriously to be a role model and help them through this unprecedented time,” Linnen said. “I know how hard it was coming in as a freshman, let alone with COVID-19.”
Linnen, who was put in gymnastics at the age of three by her mother for having “too much energy” isn’t letting an opportunity slip away.
“I don’t think any of us are taking any of the meets for granted,” Linnen said of the attitude toward the 2021 season.
West Virginia was set to host the Big 12 Championship last year but it was canceled due to COVID-19. However, with proper guidelines in place, the Big 12 expects for the event to take place in Morgantown in March.
“To be able to host this year is going to be absolutely incredible,” Linnen said.
Linnen and the rest of the West Virginia gymnastics team travel to Norman, Oklahoma, for their second meeting with the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday at the Lloyd Noble Center. The meet is set to begin at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.