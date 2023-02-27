West Virginia gymnastics (9-7, 1-2 Big 12) ended its double weekend on the road positively, scoring a season-high team total to dispatch Texas Woman’s 196.625 -195.375 inside the Kitty Magee Arena at Denton on Sunday afternoon.
Two days earlier, the Mountaineers succumbed to No. 1 Oklahoma, even though they posted a record road score of 195.675. But they followed that performance up, besting that record and their season’s total against the Pioneers.
WVU came top in every event but for beam, where it tied with the host. Jason Butts’ team posted 49.0 or higher across four events for the first time this year, and the team scored its highest since March 19, 2022.
This was also the 12th-best team score in program history. Additionally, amassing 49.0s on every event in a single meet only came last over a year ago.
Opening on the bar, the team scored 49.0 for the first time this season. Sophomore Brooke Alban put the squad to a great start with a 9.825. The trio of senior Emily Holmes-Hackerd, sophomore Anna Leigh and freshman Miranda Smith hit 9.8s, with senior Kianna Yancey finishing off with a 9.775.
On vault, the squad scored a season-best 49.275, with senior Abbie Pierson and freshman Emma Wehry earning 9.9 season-bests and a career-high matching for junior Kiana Lewis (9.875).
West Virginia equaled its second-best floor score in 2023 with 49.375. Pierson and Emily Holmes-Hackerd scored 9.9s. And on beam, career bests for senior Kendra Combs (9.9) and Wehry (9.8) helped the team to a second-highest score in the event this season (49.025), a score tied by the hosts.
The Mountaineers return to Morgantown after impressive performances in Okhaloma and Denton. They face Central Michigan and Pitt in the final regular-season home meet of the season on Sunday afternoon on March 5, a day that doubles as Senior Day.