The West Virginia University gymnastics team hosted the Big 12 Gymnastics Championship on Saturday and finished third overall with a score of 196.225. The Mountaineers are now set to compete in the NCAA Tournament.
Oklahoma took the title of conference champions, scoring the most in every event, with Denver as the runner-up. Iowa State finished fourth.
While the Mountaineers had a good finish on vault with 49.175, they finished third after Oklahoma scored 49.500 and Denver finished with 49.275. Iowa State finished with a score of 48.675.
Kiana Lewis led the way for the Mountaineers on vault with a 9.900 average score, followed by Brooke Alban and Abbie Pierson with both scoring 9.850. The bottom three for WVU were Emma Wehry with 9.800, Kianna Yancey with 9.775 and Brooke Irwin with 9.675.
WVU finished in third again on bars with 48.700, trailing Oklahoma with 49.625 and Denver with 49.300. Iowa State finished last again with 48.375.
Yancey had the top Mountaineer score on the bars with 9.800. Kendra Combs finished with 9.750 and was closely trailed by Miranda Smith and Emily Holmes-Hackerd with 9.725 each.
Ana Leigh had a score of 9.700 in the practice and Alban finished last with 9.050.
The team finished third on the beam with a score of 48.875 while Oklahoma narrowly claimed first with a 49.800 over Denver’s 49.525. Iowa State had a 47.525 to take fourth.
Three Mountaineers finished above 9.800 on beam with Yancey scoring 9.875, Holmes-Hackerd scoring 9.850 and Olivia Trautman finishing with 9.825. Carlee Nelson had 9.675, Combs had 9.650 and Wehry rounded out the group with 8.975.
WVU nearly took the top score on floor with a 49.475, but was edged out by Oklahoma, which scored 49.575. Iowa State finished third with 49.175 and Denver placed last with 49.075.
Holmes-Hackerd led the way for the squad on floor with 9.925. The trio of Yancey, Pierson and Combs were all second on the team with 9.900.
Lewis finished with 9.850 in the practice Ellen Collins had 9.800.
The Mountaineers will be back in action in the Second Round of the Pittsburgh Regional, having received a First-Round bye.
WVU will compete against No. 7 California, No. 10 Michigan State and Western Michigan in a Second Round quad meet on March 31. The top two teams will qualify for the Regional Final on Sunday, April 2.