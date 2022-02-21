The West Virginia gymnastics team traveled back home to Morgantown to compete against George Washington and William & Mary after getting first place in Towson on Saturday. West Virginia edged out a victory while George Washington took second place and William & Mary took third place.
In the first rotation, the Mountaineers (9-3, 0-2 Big 12) took on the vault. Senior Kendra Combs scored 9.850 points putting her in first place. George Washington freshman Sarah Zois scored 9.800 points putting her in second place.
The first rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 48.875 points, putting them in first place. George Washington scored 48.675 putting them in second place while William & Mary scored 47.975 points putting them in third place.
In the second rotation, the Mountaineers took on the uneven bars. Freshman Anna Leigh and Combs both scored 9.850 points putting them in first place. Junior Kianna Yancey along with George Washington freshman Rachel Katz and senior Simone Banen all scored 9.775 points, putting them in third place.
The second rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 49.000 points keeping them in first place. George Washington scored 48.550 points keeping them in second place. William & Mary scored 47.275 points keeping them in third place.
In the third rotation, the Mountaineers took on the balance beam. Sophomore Agatha Handono scored 9.775 points putting her in second place. George Washington sophomore Kendall Whitman scored 9.800 points putting her in first place.
The third rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 48.450 points keeping them in first place. George Washington scored 48.525 points keeping them in second place. William & Mary scored 47.400 points keeping them in third place.
In the fourth and final rotation, the Mountaineers took on the floor routines. Combs scored 9.950 putting her in first place. Leigh scored 9.925 points putting her in second place. Junior Abbie Pierson along with George Washington Deja Chambliss both scored 9.900 points putting them in third place.
The final rotation ended with the Mountaineers scoring 49.925 points. George Washington scored 48.800 points. William & Mary scored 45.250 points.
West Virginia scored a total of 196.100 points overall to taket] the win. George Washington scored 194.550 points overall putting them in second place, while William & Mary came in third with 187.900 points.
West Virginia will travel to Chapel Hill, N.C. to compete against UNC on Thursday at 7 p.m.